Jordan, US discuss Gaza agreement, regional stability

People walk among the rubble in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, 06 December 2025. (EPA Photo)

Jordan's King Abdullah II met Sunday in Amman with US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz to discuss international efforts to implement the Gaza ceasefire agreement, restore regional stability, and strengthen partnership between the two sides.

A royal court statement said the meeting addressed regional developments, with the king stressing the need to intensify international efforts to stabilize the region, ensure all parties comply with the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and guarantee the delivery of humanitarian aid.

A ceasefire, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, and backed by the US, took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, halting a two-year Israeli war that has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

Palestinian authorities reported daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire, killing more than 370 people and injuring around 1,000 others.

Abdullah emphasized the central role of the US in the region and its efforts in support of peace.

On escalating violence in the West Bank, he stressed the need for maximum efforts to halt unilateral Israeli measures against Palestinians.

At least 1,088 Palestinians have been killed and 10,700 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territory since October 2023. Over 21,000 people have also been arrested.

The royal court said the talks also covered the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US and ways to advance it.

Waltz praised Jordan's role in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to the statement.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held separate talks with Waltz on Jordan-US ties and the need to strengthen them, as well as developments in Gaza and efforts to ensure immediate, sufficient and sustained humanitarian aid reaches the enclave.

Official statements did not specify when the US diplomat arrived in Jordan or the length of his visit.