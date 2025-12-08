Israeli army kills Palestinian, wounds 3 others in West Bank attacks

A Palestinian man was killed, and three others were wounded Sunday evening after Israeli forces opened fire in two separate attacks near Qalqilya and Jenin in the northern West Bank, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a brief statement that one man was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, by Israeli fire in the Azbat at-Tayyib area near Azzun, east of Qalqilya.

Israeli soldiers detained the two injured men and forced the ambulance crew to leave, according to the statement.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said that a 12-year-old boy was also wounded by Israeli army gunfire during an overnight raid in the town of Burqin, west of Jenin.

The child was hit in the knee by bullet shrapnel "while riding his bicycle," it added.

At least 1,091 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 11,000 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territory since October 2023. Over 21,000 people have also been arrested.

In a landmark opinion in July last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.