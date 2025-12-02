Israeli army raids West Bank cities, forcibly evacuates Palestinian families

The Israeli army on Tuesday stormed the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank and deployed large military reinforcements in the west of the city, according to local sources.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces closed the entrances to the Zawata roundabout and the surrounding area in western Nablus and forcibly evacuated several Palestinian families from homes in preparation for demolishing them with explosives, under the pretext of security concerns.

On Monday evening, the Israeli forces stormed the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank, following the injury of an Israeli soldier in a car-ramming attack near the Kiryat Arba settlement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces entered the city from several directions and sealed the entrances with military checkpoints.

Meanwhile, the official news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces raided the vicinity of several hospitals in Hebron and stationed themselves at their entrances.

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that the person behind the car-ramming attack was killed in Hebron.

The incident comes amid an unprecedented surge in Israeli army and illegal settler attacks against Palestinians, their property, and their livelihoods throughout the West Bank.

More than 1,085 Palestinians have since been killed and 10,700 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territory. Over 20,500 people have also been arrested.

In a landmark opinion in July last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



