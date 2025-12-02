Germany urges Israel to abide by ceasefire in Gaza

Germany on Tuesday called on Israel to abide by the ceasefire in Gaza and allow more humanitarian aid in the war-ravaged region.

"Israel, too, must adhere to the ceasefire and, in particular, facilitate even more humanitarian aid. We repeatedly emphasize this to our interlocutors in Israel," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told a joint press briefing with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Berlin.

"The most important thing in the current situation is that all parties continue to participate in the full implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire," he added.

Wadephul said that a major focus should be on the creation of "the stabilization mission to ensure security in Gaza."

He also expressed his country's readiness to support and join the EU-led Palestinian police training mission.

Israel's two-year war on Gaza has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached on Oct. 10, but the former has continued its attacks in the enclave.

- RSF must comply with ceasefire in Sudan

Meanwhile, Wadephul called on Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) "to adhere to the ceasefire they themselves announced" in late November.

"We must seize the opportunity now. If we want to save human lives, there is nothing more urgent than to quickly reach a ceasefire and ensure that humanitarian aid can reach the people there," he added.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a civil war that has killed thousands of people, displaced millions of others, and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

- Ukraine peace talks

Separately, the German foreign minister called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine, ahead of his meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow.

"Vladimir Putin is always looking for new excuses why he doesn't want to negotiate. That's why I still have my doubts as to whether he is seriously prepared to talk about peace at all," he said.

Wadephul, who spoke to his US counterpart Marco Rubio on Monday, said the two have a high degree of agreement. "We believe that now is the time for a ceasefire."

He said the talks dwelt on a sustainable solution, which has to include lasting security and peace for Ukraine and all of Europe.

He reiterated that Putin must know that Europe and Germany clearly stand by Ukraine. "We will continue to step up our efforts to support Ukraine," Wadephul vowed.