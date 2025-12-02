10 Afghans killed by Iranian border guards: Report

At least 10 Afghan nationals were killed by Iranian border guards, Afghan officials said on Tuesday, according to Kabul-based Tolo News.

Mohammad Nasim Badri, spokesperson for the Farah security command in western Farah province, stated: "10 residents of this province were shot and killed by Iranian border guards last night (Monday) while attempting to cross into Iran illegally."

These young men "had entered Iranian territory illegally through the Mil 78 border point in search of work," said Badri, according to the report.

There was no immediate information available from the Iranian side.

Over the past year, Iran has returned hundreds of Afghan refugees to the war-torn nation.



