Israeli army fire targets southern Gaza Strip in renewed violation of ceasefire

The Israeli army on Monday again targeted several locations in the southern Gaza Strip that fell under the military-controlled yellow zone, according to local witnesses.

Residents told Anadolu that Israeli artillery heavily bombarded eastern parts of Rafah, with columns of smoke rising from the struck areas. They also reported Israeli helicopters unleashing intense gunfire on eastern Khan Younis.

There was no immediate report of casualties.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, the Israeli army has carried out more than 590 violations of the ceasefire, killing at least 357 Palestinians and wounding 903 others.

The ceasefire deal, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, and backed by the US, came into force on Oct. 10 to halt two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others since October 2023.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.