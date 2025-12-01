Belgium urges respect for Syria’s sovereignty amid Israeli strikes

Belgium on Monday voiced "deep concern" over recurrent Israeli strikes and incursions in Syria, stressing that Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.

In a post on US social media platform X, the Belgian Foreign Ministry said the continued attacks, including "reports of civilian casualties" in Beit Jin, heighten tensions and threaten regional security.

"Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," it added.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.





