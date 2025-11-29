News Middle East Two more Palestinian boys killed by Israeli fire in Gaza Strip

On Saturday morning, two brothers—both children—were killed by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian media outlets reported. The incident occurred during the seventh week of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The incident took place in Bani Suheila, located east of Khan Younis in the south of the coastal strip, according to the WAFA news agency.



The area is controlled by the Israeli military, which said it was investigating the report.



There have been repeated deaths since the ceasefire in Gaza began on October 10.



The Israeli army has fired on people on several occasions after they crossed the yellow demarcation line between the sides and approached soldiers, according to its own statements.



The Israeli army withdrew behind the line as part of the agreed ceasefire. The information on casualties and incidents provided by both sides cannot currently be independently verified.









