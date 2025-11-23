Gaza: Israel violated ceasefire 497 times, 342 dead

The Gaza Government announced that the Israeli army has violated the ceasefire, in effect since October 10, a total of 497 times, resulting in 342 Palestinian deaths. On Saturday alone, 27 attacks by Israel killed 24 people and injured 87.

According to the government's Media Office, since the start of the agreement, 342 Palestinians have been killed, 875 injured, and 35 detained. Violations included 142 direct attacks on civilians, homes, and tent camps, 21 breaches of the temporary "yellow line," 228 ground-air-artillery bombardments, and the destruction of 100 buildings and civilian structures with explosives.

The attacks reflect Israel's continued disregard for the ceasefire and create a "bloody scenario" threatening security and stability in Gaza. The violations constitute serious breaches of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

The Gaza government stressed that Israel bears full responsibility for the humanitarian and security consequences of these violations, warning that continued attacks undermine all international efforts. They called on U.S. President Donald Trump, mediating countries, the ceasefire guarantors, and the UN Security Council to act urgently to compel Israel to respect the ceasefire.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, Israeli attacks since October 8, 2023, have killed more than 69,000 Palestinians in Gaza and injured over 170,000.