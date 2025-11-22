Scores of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes targeting homes, vehicles in Gaza despite ceasefire

At least nine Palestinians were killed and others were wounded, including children, in three Israeli airstrikes on Saturday that targeted two homes and a vehicle in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing ceasefire violations, according to medics and witnesses.

In Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood, the Civil Defense said its crews recovered the bodies of three Palestinians and several injured people, including children, after an Israeli strike hit a civilian vehicle near the Abbas Junction.

Medical sources said a fourth Palestinian died in the attack.

In central Gaza, Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp reported that three Palestinians were killed and 11 others injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a house next to the hospital.

In Deir al-Balah, also in central Gaza, two Palestinians were killed and others were wounded, including children, after an Israeli strike hit a residential home in one of the city's neighborhoods.

Israeli forces shot and injured three Palestinians near al-Bureij camp in central Gaza and Jabalia in the north, medics said.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that its forces had "eliminated" a gunman after he allegedly crossed the yellow line.

At dawn, Israeli forces also carried out strikes on areas east of al-Bureij and Deir al-Balah, as well as eastern Rafah and Khan Younis in the south, in addition to parts of the Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods in eastern Gaza City.

The casualties came as the Israeli army blew up residential buildings and facilities by carrying out airstrikes and detonating booby-trapped vehicles in the eastern parts of Rafah and Khan Younis, which fall under the Israeli-controlled yellow zone, southern Gaza Strip.

Similar airstrikes and explosions were reported in the Al-Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods, as well as artillery shelling and occasional gunfire from Israeli military vehicles positioned on the edge of the yellow zone, witnesses said.

On Friday, the Israeli army targeted Palestinian buildings in army-controlled areas in Khan Younis, Gaza City, Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and Jabalia refugee camp in the north.

Israel continues to occupy more than 50% of the Gaza Strip under the ceasefire agreement, with the "yellow line" separating areas under army deployment from those inhabited by Palestinians.

Recently, the Israeli army re-escalated its attacks east of the yellow line, destroying vast areas and rendering nearby zones highly hazardous to civilians.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, primarily women and children, injured over 170,800, and reduced the enclave to rubble. The assault came to a halt under a ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10.