Russia claims to have taken under control another settlement in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Thursday that its forces have taken control of another village in Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that Vesele village in the Zaporizhzhia region was taken over by the Vostok (East) group of forces.

Russian forces also struck 146 areas, destroying two US-made HIMARS launchers and hitting Ukrainian military energy infrastructure, logistics depots, long-range drones, and temporary bases used by the Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries, the ministry said.

It also claimed to have repelled Ukrainian air raids overnight, saying four UK-made Storm Shadow missiles and 119 drones were shot down.

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed to have hit an oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region and a section of railway with oil products in the Perm region overnight.

It also said that an electric power station was damaged in the Kursk region, causing power outages.

Independent verification of claims of both sides is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.





