Palestine welcomes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza

Palestine welcomed on Tuesday the UN Security Council's adoption on Monday of a US-drafted resolution authorizing a Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force in the Gaza Strip.

In a Foreign Ministry statement on US social media company X, Palestine considered the resolution an affirmation of "the establishment of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance, and the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state."

It also expressed appreciation to "all countries that expressed their willingness to work with the State of Palestine and the relevant parties to support Palestinian efforts toward ending the occupation and achieving freedom and independence."

Palestine affirmed its readiness to cooperate with all relevant parties, including the US, UN Security Council members, and Arab and Islamic states, to support the implementation of the resolution, and called for immediate action to bring it into effect to end the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

The UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution on Monday, which stipulates the formation of the Board of Peace and the authorization of the International Stabilization Force to oversee governance, reconstruction, and security efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The US draft came as part of a Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage swap agreement that took effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10 based on a 20-point plan presented by President Donald Trump.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without the Palestinian group Hamas.

Since October 2023, more than 69,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 170,700 others injured in Israel's genocidal war that reduced the enclave to rubble.





