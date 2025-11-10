Knesset committee approves bill allowing arrest of Arab Israelis without state attorney’s approval

A Knesset committee on Monday approved a bill allowing Israeli police to arrest Arab Israelis without the attorney general's approval, on allegations of "incitement" on social media.

Members of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee voted 6 to 5 in favor of the bill, "allowing police greater discretion in probing suspected incitement, while chipping away at state attorneys' oversight of investigations into such cases," The Times of Israel news site reported.

The bill will now be referred to the Knesset plenum for three readings before final approval.

It would allow police to launch investigations into alleged incitement offenses without authorization from the Attorney General's Office, while also increasing penalties for incitement.

The proposal drew sharp criticism from civil rights groups and opposition lawmakers, who warned it would curb freedom of expression.

The committee's legal adviser reportedly said the bill raises constitutional concerns.

Opposition lawmaker Gilad Kariv from the Democrats Party denounced the measure, saying it "will lead to countless wrongful arrests of citizens and the abuse of arrest and investigation powers by officers lacking proper training, who will seek to curry favor with politicians."

"If approved, the bill will severely harm freedom of expression in Israel, falsely and manipulatively exploiting the need to combat incitement to terrorism," he added.

In contrast, the far-right Jewish Power Party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, welcomed the vote, saying it would give police the tools "to act immediately, to arrest instigators."

Arab Israelis, who make up around 20% of the population, have long complained of systematic discrimination in all aspects of life.

During Israel's two-year war on Gaza since Oct. 2023, authorities have detained hundreds of Arab Israelis on accusations of incitement, while rights groups say no action has been taken against Jews who have incited violence against Palestinians.

Since launching its war on Gaza, Israel has introduced a series of new laws to suppress Palestinians, including a proposed bill currently before the Knesset to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners.