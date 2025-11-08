Iraq begins electoral silence before Sunday’s parliamentary vote

Iraq entered an electoral silence period early Saturday, a day before voters head to the polls for the parliamentary elections, while Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani urged citizens to participate widely in Sunday's polls.

The blackout began at 7 am local time (0400GMT), during which political entities and parties are prohibited from promoting their campaigns or candidates until polls close, according to the Iraqi News Agency INA.

On Friday evening, Sudani urged Iraqis to vote "freely and without coercion," saying their participation is "a trust, a responsibility, and the voice of the future."

"Your participation will send a clear message about the new Iraq, whose people are determined to ensure the peaceful transfer of power through the ballot box," the Iraqi premier said in a recorded address.

Independent High Electoral Commission spokeswoman Jumana al-Ghalai told Anadolu on Friday that the commission is "fully prepared to hold the special vote on Nov. 9 and the general vote on Nov. 11."

The special vote covers security personnel, army members, medical staff, and prisoners who cannot participate in the general election.

The general vote, set for Sunday, is the main election day when all registered voters cast their ballots.

A total of 7,768 candidates, including 5,520 men and 2,248 women, are competing for 329 seats in the Council of Representatives, which elects the president and grants confidence to the government. Roughly 21 million Iraqis are eligible to vote, according to the commission.

The current parliament, elected on Jan. 9, 2022, serves a four-year term that ends on Jan. 8, 2026. Under Iraqi law, legislative elections must be held at least 45 days before the end of the parliamentary term.

Shia parties and blocs hold a majority in the current legislature. Power in Iraq is traditionally divided among the country's main communities: the presidency goes to the Kurds, the premiership to the Shias, and the speakership of parliament to the Sunnis.



