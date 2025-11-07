UN mission demands Israel end airstrikes on area of operations in South Lebanon

United Nations peacekeepers patrol in vehicles of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the Buwayda region of Marjayoun, near the border with Israel in southern Lebanon, on October 30, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Thursday called on Israel to end its recent series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

"Today, UNIFIL peacekeepers observed multiple Israeli airstrikes in Tayr Dibbah, Taibe, and Ayta al Jabal, within our area of operations in south Lebanon," said the mission in a statement, stressing that "these airstrikes constitute clear violations of Security Council resolution 1701."

It noted that the attacks "come as the Lebanese Armed Forces are undertaking operations to control unauthorized weapons and infrastructure in the south Litani area."

UNIFIL also added that Israeli strikes "on such a destructive scale threaten the safety of civilians and undermine the progress being made toward a political and diplomatic solution."

Saying that the "peacekeepers continue to support both Lebanon and Israel in their implementation of resolution 1701," the mission affirmed that they "are on the ground with Lebanese soldiers, working to restore stability in south Lebanon."

"We call on Israel to immediately cease these attacks and all violations of resolution 1701," it said, urging both sides to "adhere to their obligations under resolution 1701 and to the understanding reached in November, to avoid putting the current hard-won progress at risk."

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978 and was significantly reinforced under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 after the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Israel has repeatedly launched airstrikes in Lebanon on claims of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in November 2024.

Under the terms of the truce, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. But it has only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.