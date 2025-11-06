Israel releases 5 Palestinian detainees from Gaza after harsh imprisonment conditions

The Israeli army on Thursday released five Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip after months of imprisonment in in army-run prisons, the Hamas-run Prisoners' Information Office said.

A statement by the office said the five arrived at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah, without specifying their health conditions.

Palestinian detainees previously released by Israel reported abuses, torture and malnutrition inside Israeli detention facilities.

Israel has released nearly 2,000 prisoners, including 1,700 from Gaza, under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas, which took effect on Oct. 10. Most of those released were in poor health, with several recounting torture, and humiliation inside Israeli prisons.

More than 10,000 Palestinians, including women and children, remain imprisoned in Israel, where they endure torture, starvation, and medical neglect, conditions that have led to the deaths of numerous detainees, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations.

Israel has killed close to 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in a brutal assault in Gaza since October 2023, before the offensive came to a halt under the ceasefire deal.