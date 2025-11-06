Israel launches airstrikes in southern Lebanon after evacuation order despite ceasefire

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Tayr Debba on November 6, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday evening, shortly after warning residents to evacuate, despite a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024.

Israeli fighter jets struck a building in Tayr Debba in the Tyre district, and another in Al-Taybeh in the Marjayoun district. Airstrikes also targeted a building in Aita al-Jabal in Bint Jbeil, and another in Zoutar al-Sharqiya in Nabatieh, the Lebanese news agency NNA reported.

No information was yet available about casualties.

Footage obtained by Anadolu and shared on social media showed powerful explosions and rising flames, and smoke following the strikes in the three towns.

According to NNA, Israeli drones flew at very low altitude over the capital, Beirut, and its southern suburbs.

The attacks came after the Israeli army ordered Lebanese residents in the three towns to evacuate before the attacks.

The army claimed that the strikes aimed to thwart Hezbollah's attempts to rebuild its capabilities in Aita al-Jabal, al-Taybeh, and Tayr Debba.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli attacks.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory despite the ceasefire, under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

Israeli Channel 12 reported on Thursday that Tel Aviv is preparing for another possible round of fighting with Hezbollah.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.