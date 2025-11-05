UN launches 'catch-up' vaccination campaign for 44,000 children in Gaza

The UN on Wednesday announced the launch of an integrated "catch-up" campaign for routine immunization, nutrition and growth monitoring in the Gaza Strip, targeting 44,000 children who have been cut off from life-saving services.

"Today, UN agencies announced the launch of an integrated catch-up campaign for routine immunization, nutrition and growth monitoring, targeting 44,000 children who've been cut off from life-saving services due to the war," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference, adding that the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and the World Health Organization (WHO) "will carry out the campaign with partners, in collaboration with the (Gaza) Ministry of Health."

Saying that "children will receive three doses of the pentavalent, polio, rota, and pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, and two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine," he reported that "the first of three planned rounds will start this Sunday and run for 10 days."

He said vaccinations will take place at nearly 150 health facilities and 10 mobile clinics across Gaza.

"Teams have already brought into the Gaza Strip all vaccines, syringes, cold chain equipment and nutrition supplies necessary for this campaign," said Haq, with more than 450 health workers and support staff, as well as nearly 150 doctors, trained for the campaign.

He stressed that "the campaign's success depends on the full respect of the ceasefire so that families, health professionals, and other humanitarian workers can reach vaccination sites freely and safely."

Haq added that while "the humanitarian scale-up is well underway, much more is needed," as limited crossings, congested roads and restrictions continue to hinder aid operations.