Hind Rajab Foundation files war crimes complaint against former Israeli Premier Ehud Olmert

The Hind Rajab Foundation filed a criminal complaint in Germany accusing former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert of war crimes for Israel's 2008 - 2009 military offensive in the Gaza Strip, known as Operation Cast Lead, the group said Wednesday.

German lawyer Melanie Schweizer submitted the complaint to the Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Prosecutor General in Karlsruhe, which handles international crimes under Germany's Code of Crimes against International Law (VStGB), the foundation said in a statement.

Olmert is scheduled to appear Nov. 6 in Berlin at the Haaretz Democracy Conference.

The Foundation argued that as prime minister from 2006 to 2009, Olmert held ultimate responsibility for Israeli military operations in Gaza, which it said resulted in the killing of more than 1,300 Palestinians, including more than 300 children, and widespread destruction to civilian infrastructure.

Human rights organizations, including the UN Fact-Finding Mission (Goldstone Report), Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, previously documented alleged unlawful attacks, the use of white phosphorus in populated areas and restrictions on humanitarian access during the conflict.

Citing the principle of command responsibility, the complaint accused Olmert of authorizing, failing to prevent or failing to prosecute actions it claims amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, it said.

The Foundation urged German authorities to launch an investigation, issue an arrest warrant and prevent Olmert's departure from the country.

Courts may prosecute serious international crimes irrespective of where they were committed or the nationality of the suspects, under German law.

"The victims of Gaza deserve justice, no matter how much time has passed," said Dyab Abou Jahjah, general director of the Hind Rajab Foundation. "Those responsible for war crimes must know that accountability has no expiration date and that the world is closing in on impunity."