1 killed, 7 injured in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike on a road in southern Lebanon killed one person and injured seven others on Monday despite a ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The strike targeted a car at the al-Dweir eastern junction in Nabatieh district, setting the vehicle on fire, the official news agency NNA reported.

In a separate attack, NNA said another Israeli drone dropped a small bomb near a bulldozer in the northern neighborhood of Khiam, in the Marjayoun district. No injuries were reported.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory despite the ceasefire that has been in place since November 2024.

On Friday, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported that Tel Aviv is considering escalating its military operations in Lebanon, allegedly to counter Hezbollah's efforts to boost its capabilities.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.