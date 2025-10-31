Israeli forces kill 15-year-old Palestinian boy in West Bank

Israeli forces killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy during a raid late Thursday in the town of Silwad in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Troops fired live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades, sparking clashes in which Yamen Samed Hamed was shot, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing local sources.

The sources said Israeli forces prevented an ambulance from transporting the wounded boy, leaving him on the ground for a short time before finally allowing medics to reach him.

The Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah later announced his death.

Israeli attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,062 Palestinians and injuring 10,300 others, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



