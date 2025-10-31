Injuries reported in Israeli drone strike on motorcycle in Lebanon

Injuries were reported when an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle in a southern Lebanese town on Friday, according to official media.

The attack occurred in Kounine in Bint Jbeil District, and initial reports indicated that several were wounded in the strike, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The agency said Thursday that three people were injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting the border town of Shebaa and the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel was reached in November 2024. The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.





