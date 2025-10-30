3 injured in Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon

Three people were injured on Thursday in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in southern Lebanon, according to local media.

An Israeli drone hit the home of a shepherd in the border town of Shebaa, causing injuries, the state news agency NNA reported, without specifying the number of injuries. An Anadolu reporter, however, said that two people were wounded in the attack.

A third person was injured when a drone fired a missile in the southern town of Harouf, NNA said.

Another Israeli strike was reported in Labouneh in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, about 200 meters from a Lebanese army post.

Several Israeli drones were also seen flying at low altitude in the towns of Aramoun, Khalde, and areas south of Beirut.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel was reached in November 2024. The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.