Israel approves construction of 1,300 settler homes south of East Jerusalem: Media

Israel has approved the construction of 1,300 new settlement units south of occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

According to Israeli channel 14, the government's Special Planning and Building Committee in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc unanimously approved the plan earlier this week.

The decision comes less than a week after US President Donald Trump criticized Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

The outlet said the new settlement building represents an unprecedented expansion in the Har HaRusim neighborhood, located south of the Alon Shvut settlement, southwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli plan also includes schools, public buildings, parks, and a large commercial zone expected to serve neighboring settlements, the broadcaster said.

The Gush Etzion Regional Council hailed the settlement building as "an appropriate response to the large number of residents seeking to live in the area."