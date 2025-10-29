Another Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli attack in Gaza, death toll rises to 256

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, taking the death toll since October 2023 to 256, local authorities said Wednesday.

Mohammed Al-Muneerawi, a reporter for the local Falasteen newspaper, was killed when Israeli warplanes struck a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Tuesday, medical sources said.

Gaza's Government Media Office said the new fatality brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023 to 256.

The office strongly condemned "the deliberate and systematic targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists" by the Israeli army.

It called on the international community and media institutions "to condemn, restrain, and prosecute the Israeli occupation for its ongoing crimes, and to ensure that its war criminals are brought to justice."

"We also call for serious and effective pressure to end the genocide, protect journalists and media workers in the Gaza Strip, and stop the ongoing crimes of their killing and assassination," it added.

The Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 35 children, in deadly attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening, in violation of a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since Oct. 10.

Israel has killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.















