Rubio: Hamas refusal to disarm would violate Gaza agreement

Speaking at the U.S. Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) at Kiryat Gat on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that if Hamas refuses to disarm, it would be a violation of the cease-fire agreement. Rubio also said that Hamas would have no role to play in governing Gaza.

Rubio did not specify how Israel and the U.S. would act in the event of a violation of the agreement, and stressed the importance of maintaining the cease-fire. When asked reporters on whether Israel had freedom to act militarily in Gaza, Rubio emphasized that, if Israel restarts fighting, "that means the deal fell apart, and we're not there yet."

Rubio also said that "Hamas cannot govern and cannot be involved in governing the future of Gaza."

"There is no country that is contributing more to Israel's security" than the U.S., said Rubio, but "there is no plan B."

"We want to see a Gaza where people can live without Hamas... where they are not interested in joining, supporting or being held captive by a terror group," he said.

The CMCC exists "to make sure commitments are met, on both sides," said Rubio.