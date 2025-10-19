 Contact Us
Hamas denies US allegations of harming civilians, violating ceasefire agreement

Hamas denies US allegations of harming civilians, violating ceasefire agreement

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 19,2025
HAMAS DENIES US ALLEGATIONS OF HARMING CIVILIANS, VIOLATING CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT

Hamas on Sunday rejected a statement by the US State Department accusing the group of harming Palestinians and violating a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

"These false allegations are fully consistent with misleading Israeli propaganda and provide cover for the (Israeli) occupation's continued crimes and organized aggression against our people," Hamas said on Telegram.

The group accused the Israeli army of arming and funding criminal gangs that carry out atrocities targeting civilians in Gaza.