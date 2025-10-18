2 ISRAELI SOLDIERS INJURED IN EXPLOSIVES BLAST IN TUBAS, NORTHERN WEST BANK

Two Israeli soldiers were injured when an explosive device detonated during a military offensive in the city of Tubas, in the northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the army said: "A short while ago, during Israeli army troops' operational activity in the Tubas area, a terrorist threw an explosive at the troops.

"As a result of the explosive's detonation, two soldiers were moderately injured and evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. Their families have been notified."

According to the statement, Israeli forces continue operations in the area.

Since the start of the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli military has reported 916 soldiers killed and 6,333 wounded in both Gaza and the West Bank, according to figures published on its official website.

Amid tight military censorship over media coverage in Israel, the army has faced accusations of concealing higher casualty numbers to maintain troop morale.