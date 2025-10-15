Gaza’s Health Ministry receives remains of 45 Palestinians from Israel via Red Cross

Gaza's Health Ministry said Wednesday it received the remains of 45 Palestinians from Israel through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), bringing the total number of bodies returned since Tuesday to 90.

The transfer was part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that took effect on Oct. 10.

A ministry statement said medical teams continue to handle the bodies in accordance with approved medical procedures and protocols to complete examinations, documentation, and handover to their families.

Hamas handed over the bodies of eight Israeli hostages over the past two days under the ceasefire deal, after releasing 20 living Israeli hostages on Monday in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a plan he laid out on Sept. 29 to bring a ceasefire to Gaza, release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip.

Phase two of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza, without Hamas' participation, the formation of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.