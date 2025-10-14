Israeli settlers cut 150 olive trees, burn car in West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers uprooted more than 150 olive trees and burned a Palestinian car on Tuesday, in the latest wave of assaults in the occupied West Bank.

The Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar said groups of illegal settlers cut down and vandalized more than 150 olive trees in the Bardala village in the northern West Bank.

The organization, citing local resident Mohammad Mubaslat, said the attack caused severe damage to perennial trees, which represent an essential source of livelihood for his family.

Mubaslat said that the attacks were the latest in a series of settler assaults targeting Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season.

In eastern Ramallah in the central West Bank, illegal settlers burned a Palestinian vehicle in the town of Beitin, Al-Baidar said.

According to data by the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 7,154 assaults on Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank over the course of two years, which resulted in the death of 34 Palestinians and forced migration of 33 Bedouin communities.

Local authorities said that more than 1,051 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, around 10,300 wounded, and over 20,000 arrested, including 1,600 children, since the Gaza war began two years ago.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



