45 activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Jordan after being held in Israeli prisons

Forty-five international activists, who had been detained by Israeli forces aboard Freedom Flotilla vessels, arrived in Jordan on Sunday after being held in Israeli prisons for days.

In a statement, Jordan's Foreign Ministry said the 45 activists arrived in Jordan via the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, in coordination with several embassies to facilitate activists' departures to their home countries.

Among the activists are the nationals of Tunisia, Spain, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Finland, the US, and Canada, the Foreign Ministry said.

Israeli naval forces attacked a 9-boat convoy by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) heading to Gaza to break Israel's illegal blockade on Wednesday and detained around 150 activists aboard.

Israel, as the occupying power, has previously attacked several Gaza-bound ships, seized their cargo, and deported activists on board.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,600 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.

A ceasefire agreement was announced on Thursday to end two years of Israeli war on the enclave.





