At least 1 killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon

At least one person was killed and one injured following Israel's strike on the village of al-Najariyah in southern Lebanon's Sidon district, TV Al-Manar satellite channel reported Saturday.

It noted that numerous fire trucks are on their way to the site to fight the flames, while the nearby al-Mseileh road remains closed due to significant damage.

The TV station added that Israeli aircraft conducted 10 airstrikes, resulting in the destruction and burning of numerous vehicles.

Israel's army said that it "struck and destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in the area of southern Lebanon, where engineering equipment used to rebuild" its infrastructure in the area was located, it claimed on the US social media company, X

A ceasefire was reached in November 2024 following a year-long cycle of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel that began in October 2023. The conflict escalated into a full-scale Israeli offensive by September 2024, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths and around 17,000 injuries.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January. But it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.





