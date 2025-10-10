Palestinian Interior Ministry to deploy in vacated Gaza areas

The Palestinian Interior Ministry said on Friday that its agencies will begin to deploy in areas of Gaza vacated by the withdrawing Israeli forces.

"The ministry's agencies will begin to deploy in the areas from which the occupation army is withdrawing in all governorates of the Gaza Strip, and will work diligently to restore order and address the chaos that the occupation has sought to spread over the past two years," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Calling on its citizens to comply with directives and instructions over the coming days, the ministry urged citizens "to preserve public and private property, refrain from any actions that may endanger their lives, and cooperate with police, security, and service officers and personnel."

The Israeli government approved an agreement to end the war in Gaza and exchange prisoners with Palestinian factions in a statement issued early Friday by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

A ceasefire became effective immediately after Israel's approval, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli army began its gradual troop withdrawal from the Gaza Strip on Friday and will complete its withdrawal to the locations specified in US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war on the Gaza Strip within 24 hours, Israeli media reported.