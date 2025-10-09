Hamas says it has submitted list of Palestinians to be released after agreeing to 1st phase of peace plan

The Palestinian group Hamas said Thursday that it has submitted a list of Palestinians that it wishes Israel to release after both sides signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza ceasefire deal.

In a statement on Telegram, it said the Palestinians would be released through a prisoner exchange, in line with the agreed-upon criteria in the ceasefire agreement.

The statement added that Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails are one of Hamas' top priorities, and efforts will continue "until the last Palestinian prisoner is freed."

In an earlier statement, Hamas announced that it has agreed to the first phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, appreciating his efforts along with those of Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt.

"Hamas announces that an agreement has been reached providing for an end to the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupiers, the entry of humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange," it said.

The group's statement came right after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza deal.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Around 250 hostages were taken to Gaza following the Palestinian group's cross-border attack on Oct 7, 2023. Tel Aviv estimates that nearly 50 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, including around 20 who are believed to be alive.

More than 11,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli jails, with 3,544 of them held without trial, according to the Israeli human rights group the Center for the Defense of the Individual (HaMoked).

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.





