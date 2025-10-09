European leaders welcome Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement in Gaza

European leaders on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, calling for immediate humanitarian aid and a lasting political solution.

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on the US social media company X that he "welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire agreement and hostage release deal in Gaza" and urged all sides to fully abide by the truce. "The war and the killing must stop," he said.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson praised the deal, highlighting the contributions of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye.

"The agreement must be accompanied by full humanitarian relief to Gaza, lead to a permanent ceasefire and full implementation of the plan, paving the way for a two-state solution. Sweden is ready to contribute to that process," he said.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker described the agreement as "long-awaited, good news from the Middle East," calling for its rapid implementation to ensure the release of hostages, an end to bloodshed, and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the initial steps of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, describing them as "encouraging."

"For the first time in a long while, there is a real prospect of peace in the region. We call on all parties to keep their promises, end the war, and pave the way for lasting peace. Germany will continue to firmly support this process," he said.

Estonian Foreign Affairs Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized the need to transform the momentum into tangible outcomes, saying: "All sides must seize this opportunity, engage seriously with the proposals, and turn momentum into concrete steps that end violence, improve civilian lives, and revive a credible political process."

Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto welcomed the agreement and thanked US President Donald Trump for his efforts.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council President Antonio Costa, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement, calling it a major diplomatic breakthrough.

Both von der Leyen and Costa highlighted the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye in facilitating the agreement.

The Netherlands, Spain, Italy and France also expressed support for the agreement, expressing hope that it would lead to a sustainable ceasefire and renewed efforts toward lasting peace in the Middle East.

Their remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza deal.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and diseases.





