Israel intercepts new pro-Palestinian aid flotilla bound for Gaza

The Israeli Navy has intercepted another flotilla of pro-Palestinian activists attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, according to the organizers.



The Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza said on social media that nine vessels carrying around 150 activists from about 30 countries were stopped early Wednesday about 220 kilometres off the Gaza coast. The group said in a post on X that Israeli naval forces "attacked and illegally intercepted" the ships.



Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed the interception, calling it "another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone."



The statement on X said the vessels were being escorted to an Israeli port and that all crew members were "safe and in good health." The activists were expected to be deported shortly.



Last week, the Israeli Navy detained more than 40 boats from a similar aid flotilla carrying some 400 participants from various countries, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Most have since been released and deported.



Organizers of that earlier mission, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, accused Israeli forces of physical and psychological mistreatment and of violating detainees' rights — allegations the Israeli government dismissed as lies, saying all rights had been fully respected.



Critics argue that the amount of aid carried by such flotillas is too small to meaningfully assist Gaza's population. The missions are mainly symbolic acts aimed to show solidarity with the Palestinians and draw attention to the situation in the Gaza Strip.

