Hamas says prisoner lists exchanged with Israeli delegation

Hamas said on Wednesday that it exchanged with Israeli delegation the lists of Palestinian prisoners to be released, as Gaza ceasefire negotiations continue in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.

"Today, lists of prisoners to be released were exchanged in accordance with the agreed criteria and numbers," Taher al-Nunu, media adviser to head of group's political bureau, said in a statement on Telegram, without providing further details.

The negotiations "focused on mechanisms for ending the war, the withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, and the exchange of prisoners," he added.

Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel started in the Egyptian city on Monday to make progress on a 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump.

The plan includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, the end the of the war that has claimed more than 67,000 Palestinian lives since October 2023, governance of Gaza through a Palestinian committee and the enclave's rebuilding.