Syria allows candidates to appeal parliamentary election results on Monday

Syria's electoral committee allowed candidates on Monday to appeal the results of parliamentary polls.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections said the appeals will be accepted by the appeals committees in the governorates until the end of the official working hours on Monday.

On Sunday, Syria held the first parliamentary elections since the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in December 2024.

The electoral committee said 6,000 voters from electoral bodies cast ballots to choose two-thirds of the seats in the People's Assembly from among 1,578 candidates. The remaining 70 seats will be appointed by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

The final results of the polls are expected on Tuesday.

The People's Assembly is responsible for proposing and approving laws, amending or repealing previous laws, ratifying international treaties, approving the state's general budget, and granting general amnesty.





