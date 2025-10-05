Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack

Turkish activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla have testified to physical and psychological abuse, racial slurs and harassment by Israel after their illegal detention in international waters, as Turkish prosecutors continue an investigation into the attack.

A plane carrying activists from the aid flotilla, who were attacked and detained by Israel in international waters, landed Saturday at the Istanbul Airport.

The plane, which departed from the Ramon Airport in Eilat, Israel, arrived at 3.50 pm local time (1250GMT).

As many as 137 people from the humanitarian flotilla, including 36 Turkish and 23 Malaysian citizens, arrived by the flight.

After being transferred from Israel to Istanbul, the activists were taken to the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute for health checks before giving testimonies to prosecutors as witnesses.

Haşmet Yazıcı said his vessel was bombed by drones in open waters, causing physical injuries and damaging the sail. Israeli assault boats harassed the vessel, trying to sink it, before commandos boarded and seized control.

Yazıcı said activists were made to sit on the concrete floor for three hours at the port of Ashdod, with their hands bound behind their backs and heads forced to the ground.

"When elderly and weak people who couldn't stay in that position for hours changed positions, they forced their heads to the ground by kicking them, handcuffing them in the position of prostration, and made them wait for one to two hours," he added.

Yazıcı said when they wanted to give testimonies in Turkish, a female security officer standing nearby said, "Dirty Turks, you already smell bad."

He said when activists accused her of racism, they were threatened.

"They asked us why we entered Israeli territory without permission. I told them, 'We didn't enter Israeli territory; you forcibly took us from international waters.' They asked why we were going to Gaza. I said that there is genocide happening there, that they are killing children, that we were bringing humanitarian aid, and that we set off for Gaza in accordance with international law," said Yazıcı.

He said they tried to make him sign three papers, but since he did not know Hebrew, he refused to sign.

Bekir Develi said activists were subjected to psychological and physical abuse by Israeli soldiers.

He said his hands were tightly handcuffed behind his back, resulting in bruising.

Develi said they were given food two days after being detained, but no water was provided for four days, and when they requested water, they were subjected to physical abuse.

"When we tried to pray, they intervened," he said, adding that his personal belongings, including his money, were stolen by Israeli forces.

Mesut Çakar said after being detained and arriving at the port, they were forced to wait for about an hour in a reverse handcuff position, with their heads on the hot asphalt.

He said that while they were waiting, his friend from the ship, Mustafa Çakmakçı, had his arm broken.

"They did not treat the European nationals there in such a manner. They only displayed humiliating behavior toward Turkish citizens. They stole some of my personal belongings," said Çakar.

He said they were transported in a cramped, cage-like space in a police vehicle for two hours before being taken to an Israeli prison, where they were held in a similar area for two to three hours, denied water, and forced to drink from the toilet tap during their three-day detention.

He said they interrogated and assaulted an Australian citizen.

"Two activists with asthma were struggling to breathe. They were not given any medication. Also, they would wake us up every two hours and move us to different locations in prison," Çakar said.

He said Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the prison, after which officials separated the activists into cages and cells, frequently moving them between areas.

They laughed while smoking cigarettes in front of them and took photos and videos, he added.