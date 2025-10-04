Israel continues Gaza attacks killing 5 Palestinians despite Trump ceasefire call

The Israeli army killed at least five Palestinians, including a young girl, and injured others in ongoing attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, ignoring US President Donald Trump's call for an immediate halt to the bombardment.

Trump had urged Israel to "stop bombing Gaza immediately" after Hamas announced its willingness to release Israeli captives according to his proposal, stating he believed the movement was "ready for lasting peace."

Medical sources and eyewitnesses told Anadolu that despite the call, Israeli forces struck two homes in Gaza City and in the central Nuseirat refugee camp, leaving at least five dead and several others injured.

Israeli air and artillery strikes also continued across Gaza City and Khan Younis in the south, with intensified demolition operations using drones and explosives targeting residential buildings in multiple areas of Gaza throughout the night.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 66,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The UN and rights groups have repeatedly warned that the enclave is being rendered uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.





