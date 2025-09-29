Iranian President Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from 'standing on her own two feet'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the US of ensuring "the Islamic Republic of Iran would never be able to stand on her own two feet."

Pezeshkian denied that Iran seeks nuclear weapons in a Fox News interview aired Sunday, despite renewed international sanctions.

"We have never sought anything other than a peaceful nuclear program," he said. "There is no place for nuclear weapons or any type of weapons of mass destruction. We've never sought nuclear weapons. We will never seek nuclear weapons."

When asked about Israeli intelligence infiltration following recent attacks, Pezeshkian blamed Israel. "This shows that Israel is the aggressor," he said, noting that Tel Aviv's attacks violated international law and agreements.

Earlier on Sunday, France, Germany, and the UK invoked the "snapback" mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which requires sanctions to be restored within 30 days if Iran fails to meet its obligations.

After US and Israeli attacks on Iran earlier this year, Tehran suspended cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, alleging that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was biased against it.

US military strikes earlier this year targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, with Trump administration officials claiming they "completely obliterated" enrichment sites, though Iran disputes the extent of damage.

The sanctions were reimposed for the first time in a decade on Sunday after the three countries accused Tehran of violating its nuclear obligations.

The measures ban dealings related to Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and are expected to have wider effects on the country's economy.