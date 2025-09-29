Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel

Iran executed on Monday a prisoner convicted of espionage for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, local media said.

Mizan News, a media outlet affiliated with Iran's judiciary, said Bahman Choobi-asl was hanged over his "extensive and deliberate cooperation" with Mossad.

It called Choobi-asl, a specialist in database systems, "one of the most important spies of the Zionist (Israeli) regime in Iran," saying he had high-level access to vital and governmental databases in the country.

The outlet said he received training from the Israeli intelligence and conducted face-to-face meetings with Mossad agents from several countries.

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the report.

In recent years, Iran and Israel announced on several occasions the dismantling of spy networks amid continued rivalry between the two arch-foes.