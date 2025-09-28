‘Broad agreement’ among Arab, Muslim leaders on Trump’s plan for Gaza ceasefire: Jordan’s king

Jordan's King Abdullah II said Sunday that there is a "broad agreement" among Arab and Muslim leaders on US President Donald Trump's plan for a Gaza ceasefire.

The king made the remarks during a meeting with former prime ministers at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, where he discussed regional developments and the outcome of his visit to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

According to a royal court statement, Abdullah described his visit to New York as "productive," stressing that Jordan is "fully prepared to protect its sovereignty and security."

Jordan "is working in coordination with Arab and active partners on the details of a comprehensive plan for Gaza presented by US President Donald Trump last week during a multilateral meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders."

He said many details of the plan "are in line with what has been agreed upon."

On Sept. 25, Trump presented a 21-point peace plan to Arab leaders, which calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all Israeli hostages, governance of Gaza without Hamas, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave, according to some media reports.

Arab leaders endorsed large portions but sought additions, including guarantees against West Bank annexation, maintaining Jerusalem's status quo, increased humanitarian aid, and addressing Israeli settlements, regional diplomats told CNN.

The Israeli army has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.