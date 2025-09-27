Iran recalls ambassadors over E3 nuclear sanctions

Iran on Saturday announced the recall of its ambassadors from Germany, France, and the UK for consultations, following what it described as the "irresponsible" actions of the three European states in relation to the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Foreign Ministry said the step came in response to the "irresponsible action of three European countries in misusing the JCPOA dispute resolution (snapback) mechanism to reinstate repealed UN Security Council resolutions."

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Western attempts to reinstate international sanctions on Tehran, warning that it sets a "dangerous precedent" and undermines trust in the entire global order.

Russia and China expressed regret Friday after the UN Security Council rejected their draft resolution to delay the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, as the US and UK defended the move as necessary.

The E3 are signatories to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which placed limits on Iran's nuclear activities.

Under the pact, endorsed by the UN Security Council, Iran agreed to limit its uranium enrichment and allow international inspectors to verify that its nuclear program served only peaceful purposes.

After US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Tehran halted cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, claiming that the International Atomic Energy Agency was biased against it.

On Aug. 28, the E3 countries triggered the "snapback" mechanism under the Security Council Resolution 2231. In line with the mechanism, the sanctions will be reimposed on Sept. 28.