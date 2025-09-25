UN chief, Syrian president discuss political transition in Syria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa on Wednesday discussed the political transition in Syria, according to a statement by Guterres' office.

Guterres stressed the need to move the process forward through inclusive dialogue and broad participation, the statement noted.

"The Secretary-General also emphasized the importance of promoting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added, stating that Guterres voiced concern on "violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement."

The secretary-general and Sharaa also explored ways to enhance cooperation between the UN and Syria, and exchanged views on developments in the Middle East.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Al-Sharaa's new transitional administration was formed in January. Sharaa became the first Syrian president to address the UN since 1967 with his speech to the General Assembly.





