Over 900,000 Palestinians in Gaza City refuse forced displacement

Over 900,000 residents of Gaza City are refusing to evacuate despite heavy Israeli bombardment, with local authorities accusing Israel of false advertising about humanitarian aid to displace Palestinians forcibly. The ongoing Israeli military operation has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published September 24,2025
More than 900,000 Palestinians in Gaza City are refusing to leave their homes despite relentless Israeli bombardment aimed at forcibly displacing residents, local authorities said Wednesday.

In a statement, Gaza's Government Media Office said residents are "holding firm to their right to remain" and categorically rejecting Israeli attempts to drive them south, even as entire neighborhoods come under heavy fire.

It accused the Israeli army of conducting a "systematic deception campaign" by advertising tents, aid, and humanitarian services that "do not exist on the ground." Such claims, it said, are aimed at forcing civilians to abandon their homes and neighborhoods.

The office added that government teams have documented a rise in families moving south in recent weeks, attributing it to Israel's "barbaric crimes" and intensified military operations.

Israel launched Operation "Gideon Chariots 2" earlier this month, aiming at the complete occupation of Gaza City. Nearly one million Palestinians, most of them displaced from other parts of the enclave, remain trapped under relentless bombardment.

The Israeli army has killed more than 65,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.