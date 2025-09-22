Israeli captive in Gaza accuses Netanyahu of seeking to kill hostages

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Monday released a video of an Israeli captive held in Gaza for 700 days, who accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to eliminate hostages instead of negotiating their release.

Alon Ohel said in the footage that detainees had become "a burden" for Netanyahu's government, warning their "final days may be near."

"My message to US envoy Steve Witkoff: Please don't let Netanyahu kill us. Don't help him do it," he said. Ohel urged his family and the Israeli public to keep up nationwide protests, even as he acknowledged the strain.

He also criticized far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, saying police under his command "treat protesters like criminals."

Expressing gratitude to his supporters, Ohel added: "Unfortunately, supporting the hostages has become a crime. But please keep pushing back against a government that wants to get rid of us."

The video surfaced as Netanyahu faces growing protests at home over his handling of the Gaza war and his refusal to agree to a prisoner exchange deal.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza which has so far killed more than 65,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.