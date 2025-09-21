Syria returns to UN with first Presidential address since 1967

Syria's international diplomatic efforts have accelerated. For the first time since 1967, the country will be represented at the United Nations General Assembly at the presidential level. Syrian President Ahmad Sharaa will address the UN General Assembly.

After a long hiatus, Syria is strengthening its diplomatic presence on the global stage. President Ahmad Sharaa will be the first Syrian leader to speak at the UN General Assembly since 1967. This historic speech marks the first presidential-level representation in 58 years.

Following the end of the Assad administration, the Syrian government is increasing its foreign engagements. Alongside UN meetings in New York, President Sharaa will hold various talks in the United States. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Hasan Sheybani and UN Permanent Representative Ibrahim al-Olabi during the visit.

As part of this important step, the Syrian Embassy building in Washington, which was closed in 2014, has also been reopened. Foreign Minister Sheybani raised the new Syrian flag at the embassy, calling the event a confirmation of "Syria's legitimacy and diplomatic presence on the international stage."