Recognition of Palestinian state expands ahead of UN General Assembly

With the UK, Canada and Australia announcing Sunday that they have formally recognized the state of Palestine, more countries are expected to follow suit at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Leaders who will gather on Monday in New York for the General Assembly, will participate in an international conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution.

This year's session is set to witness recognition of Palestine by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Andorra, and San Marino.

UK, AUSTRALIA AND CANADA



Ahead of the UN General Assembly, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a video message that the moment for recognizing Palestinian statehood "has now arrived."

Starmer announced the official recognition of a Palestinian state with these words: "In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and the two-state solution."

"So today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly, as prime minister of this great country, that the United Kingdom formally recognizes the State of Palestine," he added.

Australia decided to recognize the State of Palestine after a Cabinet meeting in August. Today, in a statement shared on the US social media platform X, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that his country formally recognized Palestinian statehood. Albanese said that with this move, Australia "recognizes the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own."

Canada has also joined these countries in recognition. Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized that the move is part of a broader international effort to preserve the two-state solution. Carney pledged cooperation with both Palestine and Israel, stating that Canada seeks to support peace, democratic governance, security arrangements, and humanitarian aid in the region.

Since 1947, it has been the policy of every Canadian government to support a two-state solution for lasting peace in the Middle East," he wrote on X.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, expressed gratitude to the UK, Australia, and Canada for their "courageous decisions."

MORE EUROPEAN COUNTRIES EXPECTED TO RECOGNIZE PALESTINE



Earlier this month, the Belgian government announced its decision following an extraordinary Cabinet meeting to discuss sanctions against Israel and recognition of the state of Palestine.

The text regarding the decision, which was seen by Anadolu, noted the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and Israel's actions contrary to international law, stating that the decision is to "send a strong diplomatic signal" by joining the countries that will recognize Palestine.

White stating that this is not the official statement of the Belgian government and not a particularly common opinion within the five different parties and sensitivities of the country's ruling coalition, Maxime Prevot, Belgium's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, told Anadolu that according to him and most of his country's diplomats, "the situation on the ground is really terrible, and we can consider this a genocide."

Over a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sept.19, French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his country's intention to recognize the state of Palestine on Sept. 22.

Macron stated that they would do this within the scope of the peace plan.

The French president said he reminded Abbas of France's expectations from the Palestinian Authority, noting that the Palestinian leader reaffirmed his determination to implement reforms to renew governance and stabilize the future Palestinian state.

Macron said that France would continue to accompany the Palestinian authorities on this path, adding that they would ensure the fulfillment of commitments made for the security and stability of the region.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel also announced in parliament their intention to recognize Palestine.

Officials said this step is based on the principle of a two-state solution and stated that they will act in coordination with the international community.

In July, Christopher Cutajar, Malta's foreign minister, announced at the UN General Assembly that his country would officially recognize Palestine during the sessions in September.

Cutajar said Malta supports a two-state solution to achieve peace and that recognition of Palestine would be an important step in this direction.

The Portuguese government announced in July that it began the process of recognizing Palestine. Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said no obstacles to the recognition have arisen so far, noting that the process is ongoing.

According to the Portuguese Foreign Ministry, the country is set to officially announce its recognition of the Palestinian state today.

Andorra became one of the 15 countries that signed the New York Declaration which described recognition of the state of Palestine as a fundamental step in the realization of a two-state solution.

In a joint statement, the countries signing the declaration said the countries that have already recognized the state of Palestine or have expressed their willingness to do so invite all states that have not yet taken this step to join the call.

San Marino's parliament also unanimously adopted an advisory decision on May 15, calling for the government to recognize Palestine by the end of this year.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed these countries' statements and called on other countries to take similar steps.

Türkiye also resolutely reiterates its calls for recognition of Palestine as a state at every opportunity on international platforms.

ISRAEL USES THREAT OF ANNEXING WEST BANK TO OPPOSE RECOGNITION OF PALESTINE



The Israeli government, which seized Palestinian land in the West Bank and escalated its violence against the region after October, 7, 2023, is reiterating its message that it could retaliate with annexation to deter these countries from recognizing Palestine.

The US administration does not openly oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex the West Bank.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that they had "warned" European governments and other countries about any recognition steps they might take, saying these countries could face a harsh response from the Netanyahu government.

Rubio's statements demonstrated that the US will not take direct action to prevent Israel's potential West Bank annexation.

European countries' recognition of the state of Palestine would make it more difficult to reach a peace agreement in Gaza, Rubio claimed.

Since its declaration of independence on Nov. 15, 1988, the state of Palestine, under Israeli occupation, has been recognized by 147 of the 193 UN member states.

With the expected statements from these 10 countries at the UN General Assembly, the number of countries recognizing the state of Palestine is expected to rise to 157.