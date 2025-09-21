At least 9 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli strikes on war-torn Gaza

Nine Palestinians were killed and others were injured Sunday in fresh Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the official Palestine news agency Wafa reported, citing medics.

Four Palestinians were killed and several others were injured when Israeli warplanes struck a residential apartment in the al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

Another Israeli attack on several houses killed five Palestinians and injured others in the city's al-Sabra neighborhood. The number of casualties is expected to rise as civil defense teams continue efforts to retrieve victims trapped under the rubble.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza which has so far killed over 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The onslaught has displaced hundreds of thousands alongside a blockade on humanitarian aid that has claimed the lives of at least 442 Palestinians, including 147 children.





